Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

LOMA stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOMA shares. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

