Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,766 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NOVA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

