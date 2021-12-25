Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.74 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

