Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,606 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.