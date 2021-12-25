Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,880 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

