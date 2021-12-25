Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,334 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

