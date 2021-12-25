Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.6% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 331,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 151,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

