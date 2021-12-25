Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VALN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

