Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $338.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

