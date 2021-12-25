Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $46,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $183.81 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

