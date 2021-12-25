Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP opened at $51.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.