Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average of $230.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

