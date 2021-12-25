Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00010515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $27,561.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00056489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.35 or 0.07963499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,960.33 or 0.99972298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,193 coins and its circulating supply is 652,578 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

