Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Announces Earnings Results

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VAXX opened at $6.43 on Friday. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

VAXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

