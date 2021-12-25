Velas (VLX) Trading 16.1% Higher This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Velas has a market capitalization of $572.09 million and $2.39 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003671 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,240,447,227 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

