Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading 7.4% Higher

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 48,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,212,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.