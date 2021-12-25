Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,167. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

