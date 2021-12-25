Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) Announces Dividend of GBX 64

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Ventus VCT stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.82) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.55. Ventus VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.50 ($1.88). The company has a market cap of £40.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.
About Ventus VCT
