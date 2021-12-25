Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) Announces Dividend of GBX 64

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ventus VCT stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.82) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.55. Ventus VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.50 ($1.88). The company has a market cap of £40.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

