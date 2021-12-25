Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,475,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,170,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 313,444 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

