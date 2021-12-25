Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 4.6%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.59 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 5,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 678,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

