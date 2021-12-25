Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CFO Robert E. Gagnon Sells 5,497 Shares

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VSTM stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.67. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 7.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Verastem by 31.3% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,253,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 537,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verastem by 2,412.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 162,925 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $77,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

