Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Mark Hopper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,164.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vericel by 128,808.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,774 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after acquiring an additional 308,948 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296,071 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vericel by 164.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 171,516 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

