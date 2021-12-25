Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $82,712,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $225.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.27 and its 200-day moving average is $201.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

