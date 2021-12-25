Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Achieves $4.43 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $18,196.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00317185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

