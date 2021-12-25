ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 139,352 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 633.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 114,498 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

