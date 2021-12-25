ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Macquarie cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

