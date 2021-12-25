Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.72 million and a PE ratio of 0.84. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

