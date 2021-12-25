Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 64,253 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $101,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $460.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.28. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

