Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 585,606 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $95,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,671 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

