Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $99,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 577.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $633.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

