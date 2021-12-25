Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $91.03 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.97% of Cryoport worth $91,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.28. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.