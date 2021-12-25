Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $91.03 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Cryoport worth $91,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.95. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $701,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

