Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $94.69 Million Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.28% of Marten Transport worth $94,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Marten Transport by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Marten Transport by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

