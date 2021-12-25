Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $93,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

LKFN stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

