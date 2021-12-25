Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 140,498 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $92,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 514,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $81.52 and a one year high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

