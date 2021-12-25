Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,318 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $90,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $174.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

