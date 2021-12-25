Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,929 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.19% of Lakeland Financial worth $93,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

