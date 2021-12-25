Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $104,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. CX Institutional increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

