Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of SLM worth $97,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

