VIMworld 24 Hour Volume Hits $58,269.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $58,269.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

