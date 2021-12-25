Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €257.79 ($289.65).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €176.90 ($198.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €198.08. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €141.76 ($159.28) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

