Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.19) price target on the stock.

FAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.40) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 543 ($7.17) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 270 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 507.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. Volution Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($99,432.69). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($127,573.00).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

