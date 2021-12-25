Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 37,274 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 103.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.46 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

