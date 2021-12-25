Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

