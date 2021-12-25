Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $681,000 Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of LHCG opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.30.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

