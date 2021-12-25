Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 204.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,239,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

