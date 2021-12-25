Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 67.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

