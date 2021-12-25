Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 263.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.04.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $392.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.93 and a 12 month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.