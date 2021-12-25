Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VYNT opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Vyant Bio has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vyant Bio (VYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.