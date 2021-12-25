Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $231,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

